Sudan Closes Border With Libya, Central African Republic Over Security Concerns - Official

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Sudanese Sovereign Council (SC) decided to close the nation's border with Libya and the Central African Republic over "threats to security and the economy," SC spokesman Mohamed Faki Suleiman told reporters on Thursday.

Suleiman said that the decision was made after some vehicles had illegally crossed the Sudanese border, but provided no further details of the incident.

A part Sudan's border with the Central African Republic and Libya goes along the western region of Darfur, which has been mired in a bloody conflict since 2003. Sudan has repeatedly accused its neighbors of supporting the Darfur separatists with illegal arms trafficking.

The statement did not mention Chad, which shares the longest border with Darfur and has also many times been accused by Khartoum of supporting the separatists.