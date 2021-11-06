UrduPoint.com

Sudan Gears Up For Anti-coup 'civil Disobedience'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:15 PM

Sudan gears up for anti-coup 'civil disobedience'

Pro-democracy protesters prepared Saturday to launch a two-day civil disobedience campaign against Sudan's military coup, as Arab mediators were expected in Khartoum to try to defuse the crisis

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Pro-democracy protesters prepared Saturday to launch a two-day civil disobedience campaign against Sudan's military coup, as Arab mediators were expected in Khartoum to try to defuse the crisis.

The calls were spearheaded by the Sudanese Professionals Association -- an umbrella of trade unions which were instrumental in the 2018-2019 protests against now-ousted president Omar al-Bashir.

The SPA urged protesters to set up barricades from Saturday night and to stage a two-day, peaceful civil disobedience campaign against the military's October power grab.

"The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup," the SPA said on Twitter, vowing "no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy".

"We will start by barricading the main streets to prepare for the mass civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday," it said, urging protesters to avoid confrontation with the security forces.

The calls have been circulated via text messages as internet services have been largely down since October 25, the day of the military coup.

That day, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council.

Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and members of his government.

Hamdok was later placed under effective house arrest and the military has since Thursday released four civilian members of his government.

Other key figures have however remained in detention.

The military takeover sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rules.

On Friday, the UN Human Rights council joined global condemnation of the coup, with its head Michelle Bachelet describing the situation in Sudan as "deeply disturbing".

Sudan has since August 2019 been led by a civilian-military ruling council to steer a transition to full civilian rule.

Last month's coup has triggered nationwide protests which were met by a deadly crackdown that left at least 14 demonstrators killed and some 300 wounded, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors.

Multiple mediation efforts for a political settlement between Sudan's military and civilian leaders have since been underway, with no sign of a breakthrough yet.

On Saturday, the Arab League said a high-level from the pan-Arab bloc was due to arrive in another bid.

"The delegation will meet with various Sudanese political leaders... with the aim of supporting efforts to move past the current political crisis," the organisation said.

Representatives of the Israeli government have also been trying to resolve the crisis, according to Israeli media reports.

Sudan agreed last year to normalise ties with the Jewish state.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Condemnation Twitter Khartoum Sudan Turkish Lira August October Sunday 2019 Jew Media From Government Top Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Wins Membership of Standards and Metrology Ins ..

UAE Wins Membership of Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries a ..

1 minute ago
 Berlin to Discuss With Taliban Return of German Di ..

Berlin to Discuss With Taliban Return of German Diplomats to Afghanistan - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Ireland arrests man over 'death threats to MP'

Ireland arrests man over 'death threats to MP'

2 minutes ago
 PM Niazi, others pay glowing tributes to Jammu mar ..

PM Niazi, others pay glowing tributes to Jammu martyrs

2 minutes ago
 Farewell, welcome ceremony hosted in honour of out ..

Farewell, welcome ceremony hosted in honour of outgoing, newly posted MS

7 minutes ago
 Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendon ..

Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.