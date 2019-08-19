UrduPoint.com
Sudan Military Council Dissolution, Sovereign Council Formation Delayed For 2 Days - TMC

The dissolution of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) in Sudan and the formation of the Sovereign Council have been postponed for 48 hours at the request of the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance, TMC's spokesman, Shams al-Din Kabbashi, said in a statement on Monday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The dissolution of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) in Sudan and the formation of the Sovereign Council have been postponed for 48 hours at the request of the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance, TMC's spokesman, Shams al-Din Kabbashi, said in a statement on Monday.

On Saturday, the TMC inked the final power transition deal with the opposition amid ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months. Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, the sovereign council, a transitional national administration, will rule the country during a transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five of the civil community, while one additional council member is to be agreed upon by both.

"The FFC requested to delay the passing of the constitutional declaration for 48 hours to dissolve the TMC and create the sovereign council because they have not reached a consensus," Kabbashi said.

He added that the TMC and the FFC held long negotiations, during which they discussed the formation of the sovereign council. Both sides confirmed that they would adhere to the deadlines.

"Each party handed over the Names of five candidates to the sovereign council, eleven people were accepted for membership in the council ... Then, the FFC refrained from nominating candidates they submitted and requested a 48-hour deadline for handing over the final list [of the names] to the sovereign council," Kabbashi added.

According to the declaration, a civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet in which the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

On Saturday, the TMC said that its head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, would lead the body for the first 21 months after its creation before being succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.

