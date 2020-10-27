UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:04 PM

The chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, left on Tuesday for Cairo to pay an official visit to Egypt within the framework of bilateral consultations, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, left on Tuesday for Cairo to pay an official visit to Egypt within the framework of bilateral consultations, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

Egyptian Consul General to Sudan Ahmed Adly said that the two parties are set to discuss issues of common interest, according to the broadcaster.

The visit comes ahead of the fresh round of talks on the long-lasting Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue, which is expected to be held later in the day and resolve outstanding dam disputes, including technical and legal aspects.

The trilateral meeting will be attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiya Ahmed Ali and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project would restrict their access to water. The talks between the three countries are being brokered by the African Union.

The latest round of negotiations was held on September 14 and ended with no deal.

