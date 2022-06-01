WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Sweden and Finland's applications to NATO will be discussed during the upcoming visit of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Washington, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg will be here tomorrow, presumably this will also be a topic of that bilateral engagement," Price said when asked if the United States still believes that the issues between Finland, Sweden and Turkey will be resolved swiftly after last week's talks between the three of them didn't yield much progress.