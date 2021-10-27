UrduPoint.com

Sweden Opens Intn'l Adoptions Probe After Kidnapping Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sweden opens intn'l adoptions probe after kidnapping reports

Sweden will launch an official inquiry into the country's international adoptions over the past 70 years, vowing to tackle "irregularities" following reports some children were kidnapped

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sweden will launch an official inquiry into the country's international adoptions over the past 70 years, vowing to tackle "irregularities" following reports some children were kidnapped.

The probe will look at adoptions from Chile and China in particular, after reports surfaced about unusual adoption processes, Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said.

"The investigator will examine whether irregularities occurred regarding the countries from which most adoptions took place, as well as the countries where there are strong suspicions that there have been irregularities," Hallengren told reporters.

The probe will examine Sweden's regulations for international adoptions from 1950 to present.

It comes amid fears that some children were stolen and put up for international adoption without their biological parents' knowledge.

Swedish media have over the years reported about children whose adoption documents were falsified, mothers who had their babies erroneously declared dead at birth, as well as forced adoptions, kidnappings and stolen children.

Some 60,000 children have been adopted to Sweden since the mid-1900s, primarily from South Korea, India, Colombia and Sri Lanka.

More than 4,000 children have been adopted from China, often babies that Chinese authorities said had been abandoned by their parents, according to an investigative report by Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

Related Topics

India Dead Sri Lanka China South Korea Chile Sweden Colombia Media From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Co ..

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Comments are Unacceptable, and h ..

8 minutes ago
 Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for a ..

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for aspiring students across Pakist ..

13 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

18 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Milan

Kashmir Black Day observed in Milan

50 seconds ago
 MC Burewala holds Kashmir rally

MC Burewala holds Kashmir rally

53 seconds ago
 Mongolia to resume cultural, sporting activities f ..

Mongolia to resume cultural, sporting activities from Nov. 1

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.