Sweden to Present Turkey With Road Map on Combating Terrorism - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

Sweden will present a road map to Turkey on combating terrorism and actively support Ankara in its quest for the membership in the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Sweden will present a road map to Turkey on combating terrorism and actively support Ankara in its quest for the membership in the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the commitments made by Sweden, we will strengthen cooperation within the framework of the bilateral ministerial security mechanism and in the fight against terrorism. Sweden will provide a road map to combat terrorist groups. In addition, Stockholm will actively support Turkey's membership in the EU and the extension of customs agreement," Erdogan said at a press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Erdogan added that the final decision on the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO would be taken by the Turkish Parliament.