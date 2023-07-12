Open Menu

Sweden To Present Turkey With Road Map On Combating Terrorism - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Sweden to Present Turkey With Road Map on Combating Terrorism - Erdogan

Sweden will present a road map to Turkey on combating terrorism and actively support Ankara in its quest for the membership in the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Sweden will present a road map to Turkey on combating terrorism and actively support Ankara in its quest for the membership in the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the commitments made by Sweden, we will strengthen cooperation within the framework of the bilateral ministerial security mechanism and in the fight against terrorism. Sweden will provide a road map to combat terrorist groups. In addition, Stockholm will actively support Turkey's membership in the EU and the extension of customs agreement," Erdogan said at a press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Erdogan added that the final decision on the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO would be taken by the Turkish Parliament.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Turkey Parliament European Union Road Vilnius Stockholm Ankara Sweden Tayyip Erdogan Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international program ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches international programme on training government dire ..

1 minute ago
 German Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Bal ..

German Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

59 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Running Out of Long-Range W ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Running Out of Long-Range Weapons

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquart ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

31 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

31 minutes ago
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

31 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

31 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

37 minutes ago
 Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

37 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

37 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World