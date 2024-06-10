Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday appointed Syeda Amna Batool as the Focal Person for the Green Youth Programme(GYP) and Educational Institutes.

According to the PMYP spokesperson, the appointment was made as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance youth engagement in environmental sustainability and education.

Syeda Amna Batool will play a crucial role in advancing the objectives of the Green Youth Programme, aimed at fostering environmental awareness and sustainable practices among the youth of Pakistan.

Her responsibilities will include coordinating and promoting green initiatives, organizing educational campaigns, and facilitating youth participation in environmental projects.

In addition to her role in the Green Youth Programme, Ms. Batool will also serve as the Focal Person for Educational Institutes.

In this capacity, she will work on an honorary basis to strengthen the collaboration between PMYP and educational institutions across the country and will focus on enhancing educational opportunities, supporting skill development programs, and fostering innovation and research among students.

Furthermore, Syeda Amna Batool will act as the Liaison Officer for the Commonwealth Secretariat.

This role will involve coordinating activities and initiatives that align with the Commonwealth's objectives, ensuring that Pakistani youth have access to international opportunities and platforms for growth and development.

Chairman Rana Mashhood expressed his confidence in Ms. Batool's abilities, stating, "We are delighted to have Syeda Amna Batool join our team. Her passion for environmental sustainability and education, combined with her dedication to youth empowerment, make her the ideal candidate for these important roles. We are confident that her contributions will significantly impact the success of our programmes and initiatives."

Syeda Amna Batool expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Focal Person for the Green Youth Programme and Educational Institutes.

“I am committed to working tirelessly to promote environmental sustainability and enhance educational opportunities for our youth. Together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for Pakistan."