UrduPoint.com

Swimming Pools In UK Under Threat Of Closure Due To Rising Energy Prices - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Swimming Pools in UK Under Threat of Closure Due to Rising Energy Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Hundreds of swimming pools in the United Kingdom are at risk of closure due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sharp increase in energy prices, Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Swimming is the most popular form of physical activity in the UK, the newspaper said. However, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the national governing body for swimming in the UK, Swim England, published a report according to which almost half of the 4,000 pools in the country would close by 2030 as they became too old and expensive to upgrade, the newspaper added.

With debts piling up following the pandemic and energy price rises of between 100 and 150 percent since 2019, that closure number is likely to be much higher, Jane Nickerson, the head of Swim England, told the newspaper, adding that "every pool is at risk now.

"

Eighty-five percent of surveyed public pool operators say they will reduce services in the next six months, while 63% say they are likely to cut staff, the newspaper noted, citing a UKActive poll.

The current situation has forced the UK gym and leisure centers to take such measures as lowering pool temperatures, turning down lights, and urging swimmers to reduce showering times to save on energy costs to keep pools open, the report said.

Related Topics

Price United Kingdom 2019

Recent Stories

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

8 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

8 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

8 hours ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

8 hours ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

8 hours ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.