Swiss Legal Chief Quits Amid FIFA Controversy

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Switzerland's top prosecutor resigned Friday following a drawn-out controversy over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA, citing a court ruling that partially upheld accusations against him.

"I respect the decision of the Federal Administrative Court," Michael Lauber said in a statement, adding that while he firmly rejected accusations he had lied in the case, "in the interest of the institution, I offer my resignation."

