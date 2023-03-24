Swiss Parliament Launches Probe Into Acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS

(@FahadShabbir)

The Swiss parliament has launched a probe into the acquisition of the Credit Suisse bank by UBS, the legislative body said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Swiss parliament has launched a probe into the acquisition of the Credit Suisse bank by UBS, the legislative body said on Friday.

"CDG-E (the Senate Committee on Federal Council Governance) decided to launch an investigation into the actions of the authorities in the context of the Credit Suisse crisis and its takeover by UBS.

The main question is whether the actions of the federal authorities were consistent with the principles of legality, timeliness and efficiency," the parliament said in a statement.