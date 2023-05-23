Swiss Senate Opposes Creation of Group on Introducing Sanctions Against Russia - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The upper house of Switzerland, the Council of States, announced on Tuesday the decision to reject the creation of a focus group on the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

"The Committee on Legal Affairs of the Council of States does not see a need to take organizational measures in the field of the application of sanctions related to the situation in Ukraine.

By 9 votes to 3, it proposes to the council to reject two motions on this issue," the statement said.