Switzerland Adds Georgia, Latvia To High COVID Risk List - Health Office

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Switzerland Adds Georgia, Latvia to High COVID Risk List - Health Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health on Wednesday added several nations, including Georgia and Latvia, to the list of countries with high coronavirus incidence rates and thus strengthened preventive measures for arrivals.

According to the office, starting May 17, people coming from Latvia, Georgia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Iran, Maldives, Mongolia, as well  as from Basilicata in Italy, will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

However, on Thursday the measure will be lifted for those traveling from Armenia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and San Marino, as well as several Austrian states, including Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria, Vienna, and the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venice-Giulia and Tuscany.

If quarantine is violated, the person responsible is subject to a fine of up to 10,000 francs (nearly $11,000). 

