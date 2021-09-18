UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Obliges Unvaccinated Arrivals To Undergo Double COVID-19 Testing - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) All arrivals to Switzerland who have not been vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus will be subject to a test for the disease upon arrival, and another after four to seven days, starting September 20, the government said on Friday.

"Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not recovered must present a negative test result (antigen or PCR) on entry into Switzerland, irrespective of where they are travelling from or by which means of transport they are entering the country. After four to seven days in the country, another test must be carried out, subject to a fee. The result of the second test must be sent to the relevant cantonal office," the government said in a statement.

The measure is not applicable to arrivals with a health pass or any other evidence of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, cross-border commuters, transit travelers, visitors from neighboring countries, drivers transporting people or goods, and those under 16, the statement added.

The new rules are intended to prevent a surge in cases as people return from summer vacations, the government said.

As of Friday, 53.32% of the Swiss population have been fully vaccinated, and 61.25% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

