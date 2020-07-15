UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sydney COVID-19 Cluster Linked To Outbreak In Neighboring Aussie State

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Sydney COVID-19 cluster linked to outbreak in neighboring Aussie state

A COVID-19 outbreak centered around a popular Sydney pub has been identified as originating in the neighboring state of Victoria

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A COVID-19 outbreak centered around a popular Sydney pub has been identified as originating in the neighboring state of Victoria.

New South Wales (NSW) State officials made the link on Wednesday, however have avoided calls to implement a lockdown of hospitality venues in order to stop the spread.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told local media on Wednesday that genomic testing had linked the cluster to a strain of the virus emanating from Victoria.

"There is no question the virus has come from Victoria. We don't know where that's seeded, we have been doing the contact tracing," Barilaro told the Seven Network.

Later, NSW's COVID-19 operations manager Jennie Musto confirmed that the most likely source of the cluster was a work function in which one of the attendees had travelled from the Victorian state capital of Melbourne.

Barilaro was resistant to the idea of localised lockdowns in order to stop the cluster spreading further, saying that the economic impact of a return to lockdown was undesirable and that NSW had the facilities to deal with a modest outbreak if one occurred.

"Economically that would have an impact, that would be detrimental and we believe we have the health system in place to deal with the spread," Barilaro said.

"We're not panicked ... remember when we did the first shutdown, we were able to build the health system up from 550 ICU beds to 2,000." In response to the developments, state leaders in Queensland and the Northern Territory declared parts of Sydney to be COVID-19 hotspots, placing harsh restrictions on anyone who had travelled there in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s died in Victoria after contracting the virus, taking the country's death toll to 111.

In the past two weeks Victoria has recorded over 2,000 new cases of transmission, spurring concern over the potential for a nationwide second wave of the virus.

NSW, of which Sydney is the capital, saw a much smaller spike in cases, notably a cluster of over 30 cases linked to a popular bar and restaurant venue in the city's outer southwest suburbs.

Related Topics

Died Victoria Melbourne Sydney Man Wales Women Media From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

7 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

20 minutes ago

Chinese firm develops Al-powered ultrasound tech f ..

1 minute ago

Diamir Bhasha project to revolutionize industrial ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at US$43.02 a barre ..

1 hour ago

Nishtar Medical University’s VC Dr. Mustafa Pash ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.