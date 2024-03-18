Symposium Held To Study Xi Jinping's Speech On Taiwan-related Work
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A symposium was held in Beijing to study a recent speech on Taiwan-related work made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
The symposium was held by the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, jointly with the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, and the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots.
The speech, delivered by Xi at a joint group meeting during the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 6, pointed out the direction for Taiwan-related work, according to the symposium.
The speech expounded on the basic tasks, key priorities, and policies and measures involving Taiwan-related work under new circumstances, as well as provided the fundamental guideline for relevant work, according to the symposium.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
More Stories From World
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek5 minutes ago
-
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson6 minutes ago
-
China's service sector posts faster growth in Jan-Feb6 minutes ago
-
China's Xizang receives over 3.2 mln tourists in first two months6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute receives International Safety Award for 202416 minutes ago
-
Methane: a powerful gas heating the planet16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Interior Minister receives Qatari Ambassador to Saudi Arabia26 minutes ago
-
900 Scouts from Education Ministry serve visitors of Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Indonesia announces official election results in 33 provinces36 minutes ago
-
Philippine road crash kills woman, injures man46 minutes ago
-
Putin vows Russia cannot be held back in victory speech1 hour ago
-
Ropes, brass, salt, stone: Reinventing jewellery in Kenya2 hours ago