BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A symposium was held in Beijing to study a recent speech on Taiwan-related work made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The symposium was held by the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, jointly with the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, and the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots.

The speech, delivered by Xi at a joint group meeting during the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 6, pointed out the direction for Taiwan-related work, according to the symposium.

The speech expounded on the basic tasks, key priorities, and policies and measures involving Taiwan-related work under new circumstances, as well as provided the fundamental guideline for relevant work, according to the symposium.