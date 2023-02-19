Syrian Air Defense Repels Attack Over Damascus - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Syrian air defense systems have repelled a rocket attack in the vicinity of Damascus, the General Organization of Radio and tv, Syria's state broadcaster, reports.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, strong blasts were heard in the Syrian capital late on Saturday night.

Syria's state broadcaster said that air defense systems were repelling "Israeli air aggression over Damascus."

There were no immediate reports on any casualties or damage.