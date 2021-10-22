UrduPoint.com

Syrian Ministry Of Justice Says 24 Executed Over 2020 Forest Arson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Twenty-four people who were found guilty of setting woods on fire in Syria in 2020 were executed this week, the Syrian Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

According to the ministry, "yesterday, 24 criminals, who used flammable materials to commit terrorist attacks that resulted in the death of people and damage to the state infrastructure and public and private property, were executed."

The death sentences were carried out after being approved by the Court of Cassation, the ministry said.

Eleven more people found guilty in this case were sentenced to life imprisonment, the ministry said.

In early fall of 2020, large-scale forest fires were seen in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartus, Homs and Hama. The Syrian law enforcement agencies identified perpetrators at the end of 2020r. According to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, the fire impacted 280 villages and settlements and killed three people.

