The composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is finally determined, it should be quickly put to work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is finally determined, it should be quickly put to work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"The composition of the committee is completely determined," Putin said at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey in Ankara.