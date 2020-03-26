MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) A representative of Syrian Kurds' Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik on Thursday they knew nothing of a peace deal with Turkey that was casually mentioned by US President Donald Trump in a recent interview.

Trump alluded to a potential deal between Syrian Kurds and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan while talking to Fox news about the coronavirus on Wednesday. Trump said the conflicting sides expressed their readiness to sign the deal after he suggested that they should.

"We have not been informed by anyone if anything like this was done by interacting between the United States and the Turkish government. We are not aware of such a thing," PYD's Khaled Issa said in an interview to Sputnik.

He added that Syrian Kurds were open to a dialogue with any party as long as it served to resolve the armed conflict in Syria, but said Turkey made things difficult when it invaded northern Syria.

"Initially, the dialogue was mediated by the United States, and we were ready to reassure any party that we would not pose any problem for the Turkish state, but Turkey did not abide by what it was proposing and invaded our lands and occupied Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad," he said.

Issa added that PYD wanted to resolve the Syrian crisis in a democratic way, which would guarantee the rights of all stakeholders.