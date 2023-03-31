UrduPoint.com

Taiwanese President Says Relations Between Island, US 'Closer Than Ever'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The relations between Taiwan and the United States are "closer than ever," with huge progress achieved in various areas of bilateral cooperation, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday.

Tsai arrived in New York for the first time in more than three years on a stopover ahead of her visits to Central American self-governed islands of Guatemala and Belize. The Taiwanese leader's tour will last 10 days and nine nights. On April 7, the delegation is scheduled to return to Taiwan.

"Taiwan has made important progress in its diplomatic efforts. This is especially true for Taiwan-US relations, which are closer than ever. Taiwan-US relations continue to deepen, and bilateral cooperation in various exchanges, economics and trade, and security has seen significant progress over the past three years," the Taiwanese president said during her visit to the US.

She added that Taiwan would further work together with its democratic partners and stand fast "on the path of democracy and freedom."

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Belize and Guatemala are among 14 states that diplomatically recognize Taiwan. Those also include Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican.

