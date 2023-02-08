UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Kuomintang Vice Chair To Begin 9-Day Visit To Mainland China

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Taiwan's Kuomintang Vice Chair to Begin 9-Day Visit to Mainland China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) A delegation of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT) led by Vice Chairperson Andrew Hsia will begin a 9-day visit to mainland China on Wednesday.

During the visit, which is scheduled to last through February 17, Hsia will meet with the head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, Song Tao.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral ties, issues of the Taiwanese living in China and the possible resumption of direct flights over the Taiwan Strait.

Kuomintang's vice chairman will also have a meeting with Taiwanese business community in China. Hsia is expected to visit Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Chongqing.

This visit will be a follow-up to the 17-day trip in August last year.

