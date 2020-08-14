UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajik Foreign Ministry Asks Russia To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

Tajik Foreign Ministry Asks Russia to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine

Tajikistan's Ministry of Health and Social Protection has sent requests to the Russian health authorities to provide a vaccine against COVID-19, Tajik Health Minister Jamoliddin Abdullozoda told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Tajikistan's Ministry of Health and Social Protection has sent requests to the Russian health authorities to provide a vaccine against COVID-19, Tajik Health Minister Jamoliddin Abdullozoda told Sputnik.

Russia announced it had registered the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

"We have sent a letter to the Russian Health Ministry with a request to provide the vaccine against COVID-19," Abdullozoda said.

According to the minister, Tajikistan was closely following the vaccine trials in Russia and awaited results.

Doctors, teachers, patients with diabetes and asthma will be the first to receive the Russian vaccine.

"We are very grateful to the Russian government and Rospotrebnadzor [Russian public health watchdog] for a prompt provision of test kits to detect COVID-19, after which on April 30, we were able to detect the coronavirus in the country," the minister added.

The authorities of Tajikistan have so far confirmed nearly 8,000 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths.

Related Topics

World Russia Tajikistan April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

17 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

47 minutes ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

47 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

57 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.