Taliban Claims Group Launches Over 300 Major, Small Attacks Across Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Taliban group, which vowed to disrupt Saturday's presidential vote, carried out at least 314 major and small attacks throughout the country on the election day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed on Saturday.

At least 159 soldiers and policemen who were guarding the polling centers were killed and 93 others injured, according to Mujahid.

The attacks included the country's capital of Kabul, as well as provinces of Kunar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Laghman, Paktika, Khost, Logar, Balkh, Kapisa, Jowzjan, Bamyan, Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar, Nuristan, Helmand, Herat, Kandahar, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Daikundi ,Zabul and Nimroz.

The Taliban spokesman vowed to continue attacks on the electoral process.