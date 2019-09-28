UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Claims Group Launches Over 300 Major, Small Attacks Across Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:38 PM

Taliban Claims Group Launches Over 300 Major, Small Attacks Across Afghanistan

The Taliban group, which vowed to disrupt Saturday's presidential vote, carried out at least 314 major and small attacks throughout the country on the election day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Taliban group, which vowed to disrupt Saturday's presidential vote, carried out at least 314 major and small attacks throughout the country on the election day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed on Saturday.

At least 159 soldiers and policemen who were guarding the polling centers were killed and 93 others injured, according to Mujahid.

The attacks included the country's capital of Kabul, as well as provinces of Kunar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Laghman, Paktika, Khost, Logar, Balkh, Kapisa, Jowzjan, Bamyan, Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar, Nuristan, Helmand, Herat, Kandahar, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Daikundi ,Zabul and Nimroz.

The Taliban spokesman vowed to continue attacks on the electoral process.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Kabul Vote Balkh Ghazni Farah Herat Kandahar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visits Port Jeddah, Sau ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh reports seventh case of polio for the year 2 ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removed 6 ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces to ..

1 minute ago

Two water supply scheme proposals sent for approva ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff to be ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.