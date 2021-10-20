Taliban Leader Stays in Afghanistan, But Does Not Show Up, Fearing US Drone Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The leader of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) Hibatullah Akhundzada is in Afghanistan, but does not appear in public, as he fears a possible attack by US drones, the movement's political office spokesman Anas Haqqani said on Wednesday.

Earlier, some media reported the death of Akhundzada during a terrorist attack.

"He is alive and is in Afghanistan. I myself met with him about 10 days ago. But the country's airspace is not too safe, and US drones appear there," Haqqani told reporters when asked about the whereabouts of Akhundzada.