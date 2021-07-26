UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Reject UNAMA Report On Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan As 'Biased'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:36 PM

Taliban Reject UNAMA Report on Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan as 'Biased'

The Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) on Monday dismissed a report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) indicating a spike in civilian casualties in the country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) on Monday dismissed a report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) indicating a spike in civilian casualties in the country.

Earlier this day, UNAMA said that the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May amid the withdrawal of foreign troops. According to the UN mission, Taliban militants are responsible for roughly 64% of the civilian casualties, while pro-government forces are responsible for about 25%.

"UNAMA's report on civilian casualties is biased and untrue .

.. The Islamic Emirate rejects this report, emphasizing that in the past six months the Mujahideen [militants] of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] have not deliberately killed civilians or carried out attacks that could lead to civilian casualties," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Mujahid, however, admitted that some civilians could have been accidentally killed in mine explosions.

In April, UNAMA reported that the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan increased by almost 30% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2020.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants United Nations Russia Same Lead April May 2020

Recent Stories

UN Urges All Tunisia Stakeholders to Show Restrain ..

3 minutes ago

Provision of essential commodities at suitable pri ..

3 minutes ago

Eastern Cape city to host South Africa-Argentina T ..

3 minutes ago

France, UK sign accord on fighting Channel terror ..

3 minutes ago

After Covid jab, BioNTech sets sights on malaria v ..

13 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.