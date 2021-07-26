Taliban Reject UNAMA Report on Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan as 'Biased'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) on Monday dismissed a report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) indicating a spike in civilian casualties in the country.

Earlier this day, UNAMA said that the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May amid the withdrawal of foreign troops. According to the UN mission, Taliban militants are responsible for roughly 64% of the civilian casualties, while pro-government forces are responsible for about 25%.

"UNAMA's report on civilian casualties is biased and untrue .

.. The Islamic Emirate rejects this report, emphasizing that in the past six months the Mujahideen [militants] of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] have not deliberately killed civilians or carried out attacks that could lead to civilian casualties," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Mujahid, however, admitted that some civilians could have been accidentally killed in mine explosions.

In April, UNAMA reported that the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan increased by almost 30% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2020.