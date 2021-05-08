UrduPoint.com
Taliban To Stop Hostilities In Afghanistan For 3 Days After Ramadan - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The Taliban Islamist movement will cease hostilities in Afghanistan for three days after Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the Ramadan holy month, a source close to the group told Sputnik.

According to the source, the ceasefire will be unannounced and the Taliban will ask their militants not to fight three days after Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated by the Muslims next week.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

