(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) called on the United Nations on Tuesday to give Afghanistan's seat as a member state to their new Islamic Emirate.

Earlier in the day, Suhail Shaheen, appointed by the Taliban as the envoy to the UN, expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik that he would represent Afghanistan in the international organization soon.

"IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) is the only and real representative of the Afghans, ground realities have proven it. According to international law, it is our right to have representation in UN, I call on UN not to deprive about 40 millions Afghans of their representation in the United Nations," Shaheen said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

By getting a UN seat, the Taliban will be able to easily deliver humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in coordination with the international community, he said.

"The winter has already started, it is everyone's responsibility to facilitate humanitarian assistance to every Afghan. Our doors are open for cooperation and we are ready to work with any international organization in this regard," the statement read.

Last week, the Taliban announced that Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan's permanent envoy to the UN under the toppled government and a vocal critic of the radical group, no longer represented the country in the international organization.