BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The National Unemployment Committee (CNP) will organize a nation-wide demonstration in Colombia on Wednesday after no progress was made at talks with the government, a member of the committee and president of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) Percy Oyola told Sputnik.

"The dialogue with the government is unsuccessful and for now the strike in defense of life and peace continues. On May 19, we aim to hold a major national manifestation," Oyola, who participated in the Monday talks with the government, said.

On Monday, local media reported that Colombia's government needed time to analyze a document containing protesters' demands and was scheduled to hold a new meeting with the national strike committee later on Monday, at 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

The Monday meeting lasted for over 5 hours and was attended by several of Colombia's ministers. Oyola told Sputnik that CNP was aiming to analyze the possibilities of dialogue and prospects for the demilitarization of the country during the Monday talks.

According to Colombian media reports, the document presented by the national strike committee to the country's government included demands to remove Colombia's army and mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD) forces from controlling protests, ban police from using firearms and traumatic guns, and guarantee the right to protest peacefully.

Earlier, CGT told Sputnik that Colombian unions had prepared seven points that they wanted to be addressed at the new round of talks between the government and CNP. The governmental commission led by President Ivan Duque held a meeting with CNP representatives earlier this month, however, no agreement was reached.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia last month, with people walking out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill that trade unions warned would lead to at least 1.5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

At the start of May, Duque asked Congress to withdraw the draft tax reform and urgently discuss a new one amid nationwide protests. According to Colombia's human rights officials, about 50 people have died amid the protests, including one police officer, while over 500 have been injured.

Oyola told Sputnik that there were new deaths and injuries on Sunday.

"Yesterday there were two deaths, 24 injured and the government's response is incomplete and unsatisfactory today; we are preparing a response despite the fact that there is no written response from the executive power," Oyola said.

Colombia's Central Union of Workers (CUT) called for the continuation of strikes and popular assemblies on Sunday, announcing a mass demonstration for Wednesday.