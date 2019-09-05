UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Suspends Flights To South Africa Over Increased Attacks On Foreigners - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Tanzania Suspends Flights to South Africa Over Increased Attacks on Foreigners - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Tanzania has canceled flights to South Africa over the escalated violence against foreigners in the southernmost African country until its authorities manage to provide safety guarantees, Transport Minister Isack Kamwelwe said on Thursday.

"We have temporarily suspended flights until when calm is restored because we wouldn't want to fly passengers to a destination with chaos," the minister said, as quoted by The Citizen newspaper.

Media reported earlier in the week, citing local police, that on Sunday and Monday officers in South Africa arrested at least 100 people involved in ransacking mostly Nigerian-owned shops in Johannesburg and areas of the Gauteng province.

The looting reportedly started after a South African taxi driver was killed by a Nigerian drug dealer.

In response, Nigeria decided to boycott the World Economic Forum in South Africa and demanded compensations for the targeted Nigerian citizens. On Wednesday, Abuja recalled Ambassador to South Africa Kabiru Bala over the attacks. South African citizens have faced attacks in Nigeria.

Related Topics

World Police Driver Abuja Johannesburg Tanzania South Africa Nigeria Sunday

Recent Stories

Veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali passes away

10 seconds ago

Putin’s Special Representative inaugurates Sharj ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Governor Ismail discusses trade expansion wi ..

12 seconds ago

President Alvi grieved over actor Abid Ali's death ..

14 seconds ago

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

1 hour ago

IGP suspends entire staff of Gulbahar Police Stati ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.