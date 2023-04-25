UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Says Discussing Russian Tatneft Participation In Modernizing Bukhara Oil Refinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Uzbekistan is considering the possible participation of Russia's Tatneft in the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery LLC, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The possible participation in the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery, which is one of the two major plants of the republic, is being discussed with Tatneft," a representative of the ministry said.

The meeting with the representatives of the Russian company was held recently, and the parties agreed that concrete proposals should be prepared in the next six months, according to the official.

