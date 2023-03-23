UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Tbilisi Mayor Says German Foreign Minister 'Out of Touch' With Reality

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is "out of touch" with reality with her statements about external and internal attempts to undermine Georgia's pro-European policy, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said on Thursday

Ahead of the visit to Georgia from March 23-24, Baerbock expressed her support for the country's prospects in the European Union, stating that Tbilisi had been facing external and internal pressure in its efforts to "follow the European path."

"I do not know what she is talking about. It is clear that this person is out of touch with reality ... Georgia is doing everything it can on the path of European integration. We are doing everything possible to implement the 12-point plan .

.. Our goal is to receive a candidate status (in the EU) in December, and our agenda is the implementation of 12 recommendations," Kaladze told reporters.

In March 2022, Georgia also applied for the status of EU membership candidate on par with Ukraine and Moldova. At a top-level summit in June of that year, the European Council granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, but not to Georgia, saying that Tbilisi had yet to implement the recommended reforms, including strengthening its democratic institutions, maintaining fundamental rights and freedoms, tackling corruption, combating organized crime, and involving civil society in decision-making processes.

