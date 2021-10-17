UrduPoint.com

Tehran To Start Negotiations On JCPOA In Vienna This Week - Iranian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Tehran to Start Negotiations on JCPOA in Vienna This Week - Iranian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Iranian authorities will start negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna this week, Iranian lawmaker Behrouz Mohebbi Najmabadi said on Sunday.

"According to our Foreign Minister (Hossein Amirabdollahian), the 'Law on Strategic Actions for the Lifting of Sanctions' received special attention from influential countries of the world. All received a clear and serious message. This week, the government will begin negotiations with this powerful tool," Najmabadi tweeted.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. Tehran insisted the negotiations should resume after new President Ebrahim Raisi takes office and a new government is formed in August.

According to the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, the work to restore the deal was completed by almost 90%, with the only outstanding issue being the political aspect of Washington's obligations.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran April June August Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

20 minutes ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

50 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.