Tehran to Start Negotiations on JCPOA in Vienna This Week - Iranian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Iranian authorities will start negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna this week, Iranian lawmaker Behrouz Mohebbi Najmabadi said on Sunday.

"According to our Foreign Minister (Hossein Amirabdollahian), the 'Law on Strategic Actions for the Lifting of Sanctions' received special attention from influential countries of the world. All received a clear and serious message. This week, the government will begin negotiations with this powerful tool," Najmabadi tweeted.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. Tehran insisted the negotiations should resume after new President Ebrahim Raisi takes office and a new government is formed in August.

According to the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, the work to restore the deal was completed by almost 90%, with the only outstanding issue being the political aspect of Washington's obligations.