Tehran Welcomes Russian-Turkish Memorandum on Stabilizing Situation in Syria

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Iran welcomes the Russian-Turkish memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Syria, adopted after talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Wednesday.

The memorandum, signed on Tuesday, stipulates that the Russian military police and units of the Syrian army will be deployed to the zone of the Turkish operation in Syria's north, targeting Kurdish militia, starting from Wednesday.

"Iran welcomes any step that will result in preserving territorial integrity and strengthening national sovereignty, as well as stabilization of the regional situation," Mousavi said in a statement.

The spokesman expressed hope that as a result of implementation of the memorandum, Turkey would no longer have concerns about its national security.

Mousavi also stressed Iran's readiness to promote dialogue between Damascus and Ankara.