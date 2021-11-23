UrduPoint.com

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Granted French Citizenship In Summer

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Granted French Citizenship in Summer

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger app and the Vkontakte social network, was given French citizenship in late summer, according to the country's Official Gazette.

"In line with the amendments to Law No.

72-964 of October 25, 1972, concerning ... people who have acquired, restored or recognized French citizenship, the following persons are naturalized French, persons to whom French citizenship has been restored," a decree read.

Durov is listed among people affected by the measure.

Telegram surpassed 1 billion downloads worldwide earlier this year.

