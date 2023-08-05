Ten People Killed, 18 Missing Due to Heavy Rains in Northern China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Heavy rains have killed 10 people and left 18 missing in the city of Baoding in north China's Hebei province near Beijing, city authorities said on Saturday.

"As of 12:00 on August 5 (04:00 GMT), 1,106,900 people were stranded in the disaster zone in the entire city area, 627,000 people have been urgently evacuated from dangerous areas, 10 people have been killed and 18 others are missing," the Baoding government said in a statement on WeChat.

The city recorded an average rainfall of 353.1 millimeters (13.9 inches), with the maximum daily rainfall reaching 419.7 millimeters. The rains affected a total of 79,000 hectares (195,000 acres) of agricultural crops, destroyed more than 4,400 buildings, damaged or destroyed 284 bridges and more than 550 kilometers (341.

7 miles) of rural roads, and caused direct economic losses of 16.9 billion Yuan ($2.37 billion).

The downpour was caused by Typhoon Doksuri, which had previously swept through the Philippines. The Beijing Daily newspaper reported, citing the Beijing Flood Prevention Authority, that the death toll from Friday's heavy rains in Beijing had reached 11, with 27 others missing. In addition, a total of 44,673 people in 13 districts of the capital were affected by the heavy rains. About 127,000 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas in Beijing.