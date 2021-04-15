UrduPoint.com
Ten Russian Caspian Flotilla Vessels Go To Sea During Control Check - Officials

Ten Caspian Flotilla ships, including small missile vessels, have sailed to the Caspian Sea as part of the ongoing control preparedness check in the winter training period, the Southern Military District press office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Ten Caspian Flotilla ships, including small missile vessels, have sailed to the Caspian Sea as part of the ongoing control preparedness check in the winter training period, the Southern Military District press office said on Thursday.

"The Caspian Flotilla ships' crews went from its location in Makhachkala [in Southern Russia] to a designated area in the Caspian Sea within the scheduled control check for the winter period of training. Overall, the crews of ten warships, including missile boat "Stupinets," small missile ships "Grad Sviyazhsk," "Uglich," "Velikiy Ustyug," basic minesweepers, boats and auxiliary ships, are taking part in ship test tactical exercises," the press office said.

The vessels will also undergo training for searching for mines in the sea with contact sweep wires, as well as their elimination by shooting from basic ships' weaponry, and the repulsion of hypothetical enemy's air and naval attacks.

