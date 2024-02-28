Tennis: ATP Mexico Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) results from ATP Tour Mexico Open in Acapulco on Tuesday (x denotes seed):
1st round
Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-3, 6-4
Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Rodrigo Pacheco (MEX) 6-2, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe (USA x8) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Terence Atmane (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Holger Rune (DEN x2) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-2, 6-3
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand sees increase in toxic algae in waters this summer9 minutes ago
-
HKSAR gov't to issue 15.34 bln USD worth of bond9 minutes ago
-
268 telecom scam suspects handed over to China from Laos9 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA San Diego results19 minutes ago
-
Senior CPC official meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing19 minutes ago
-
Foreign correspondents visit Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing19 minutes ago
-
Five-goal Haaland crushes Luton as Man City make FA Cup quarter-finals39 minutes ago
-
AI the new obsession for venture capital investing39 minutes ago
-
New Tuvalu govt reaffirms relations with Taiwan59 minutes ago
-
Strikes to mark one year since Greece's worst train crash1 hour ago
-
Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay2 hours ago