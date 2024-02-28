Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Mexico Open Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Acapulco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) results from ATP Tour Mexico Open in Acapulco on Tuesday (x denotes seed):

1st round

Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-3, 6-4

Casper Ruud (NOR x6) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Rodrigo Pacheco (MEX) 6-2, 6-2

Frances Tiafoe (USA x8) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Terence Atmane (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN x2) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-2, 6-3

