Tensions In Guatemala Congress Delay Arevalo's Inauguration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The swearing-in ceremony of Guatemala's president-elect Bernardo Arevalo was delayed for hours Sunday as Congress, controlled by his opponents, was locked in debate over the admission of his lawmakers.
Arevalo's inauguration ceremony had been due to begin at 3:00 pm local time (2100 GMT) following months of judicial machinations to block him from office after his vow to clamp down on deep-rooted corruption.
However, the right-wing dominated Congress was unable to agree on whether lawmakers with Arevalo's Semilla (Seed) movement should be installed as regular deputies or as independents, due to the suspension of his party.
Outside the legislature, hundreds of Arevalo supporters clashed with police as they protested the delay, with one holding up a sign reading "Get out, coup-plotting deputies!"
"The lawmakers have the responsibility to respect the will of the people expressed at the polls.
They are trying to violate democracy with illegalities, trifles and abuses of power," Arevalo wrote on X.
A statement signed by the European Union, Organization of American States and other Latin American governments urged Guatemala's Congress to "fulfill its constitutional mandate to hand over power as required by the Constitution."
Samantha Power, leading the United States delegation to the inauguration, wrote on social media: "Respect the will of the people. The world is watching."
Meanwhile EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would propose sanctions "against members of Congress that prevent the transfer of power."
