Terranova Wins Dakar Stage 6, Al-Attiyah In Control

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Argentinian veteran Orlando Terranova won the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, driving his Prodrive car to a first stage victory since 2015

Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom became the third of the Audi Sport team to climb onto the stage podium this year after Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz when he finished second, 1min 06sec off Terranova.

Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi came in third, at 1:49, a result that saw him take second place in the overall standings at the expense of France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Qatar's three-time champion Nasser al-Attiyah dominates the general classification, now sitting 50 minutes ahead of his two closest rivals.

The 51-year-old, a 2012 Olympic shooting medallist, last won the title in 2019 and has finished second in four of the last six years.

