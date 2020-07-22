(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The man who hijacked a bus with 13 hostages in Ukraine's city of Lutsk on Tuesday is in a pre-trial detention facility, and indictments of terrorism, hostage taking and illegal possessing of weapons have been filed against him, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said on Tuesday.

Maksim Krivosh, aged 44, hijacked the bus in the center of Lutsk on Tuesday morning. The hostage-taker had explosives and weapons. He expressed dissatisfaction with the country's political system and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call on Ukrainians to watch the Earthlings movie. After Zelenskyy posted a relevant video address, Krivosh eventually released the hostages and was detained by the police.

"He is in a pre-trial detention center, indictments of terrorism, hijacking and illegal possessing of arms and explosives were brought in against him. A pre-trial restriction is to be chosen, and I am confident that the court can only opt for custodial detention. After that, court action will start, and he will be sentenced to long deprivation. I think the court will take into consideration the fact that no one died in yesterday's hijacking incident. The maximum sentence he could face is life imprisonment, it is up to the court to decide," Herashchenko said, as aired by the 1+1 broadcaster.