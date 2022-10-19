Terrorists in Afghanistan Redeploy to Border With Tajikistan - Tajik Interior Minister

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Terrorist groups from the east and south of Afghanistan have been re-deploying to the north of the country, closer to the border with Tajikistan, Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda said on Wednesday.

"There is now a redeployment of terrorist groups on the Tajik-Afghan border that are being transferred here from the south and east of the country," the minister said at an international conference on border security and management cooperation to counter terrorism.

According to Rahimzoda, there are now more than 20 terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, which include citizens of many states. At the same time, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) do not fulfill their promises regarding the fight against terrorist groups, but, on the contrary, involve them in their activities to divide spheres of influence between the leadership, which indicates a split in the movement, the Tajik minister claimed.

Rahimzoda noted that after the Taliban took over Kabul, Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras have been subjected to ethnic cleansing.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. Since the Taliban's takeover, the Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.