Open Menu

Tesla Asks Shareholders To Reapprove Huge Musk Pay Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a US court earlier this year.

In a filing with Federal regulators on Wednesday, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm said the board of directors stood by the original package and argued that the company's "entrepreneurial spirit" had always been one of "big risks for the chance of big rewards."

Musk's payout -- worth as much as $55.8 billion in 2018 -- was voided in January by a Delaware court, ruling on a complaint by an individual shareholder alleging that Musk had dictated his terms to the board, which was not sufficiently independent from its star CEO.

In the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Denholm expressed the board's continued opposition to the court ruling, insisting it was not how corporate law "should or does" work.

"Elon has not been paid for any of his work for Tesla for the past six years that has helped to generate significant growth and stockholder value," she wrote.

"That strikes us -- and the many stockholders from whom we already have heard -- as fundamentally unfair, and inconsistent with the will of the stockholders who voted for it."

In a second proposal ahead of the June 13 shareholder meeting, the carmaker asked shareholders to support moving the company's state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas, which "is Tesla's home," Denholm said in the filing.

The proposals come amid a difficult stretch for Tesla, whose shares have fallen 37 percent so far in 2024 compared with a gain of about six percent in the S&P 500 over the same period.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced it would lay off more than 10 percent of its global workforce.

That move comes after Tesla reported a drop in first-quarter auto deliveries in a decline seen as reflective of rising competition among electric vehicle producers and slowing demand growth in some markets.

For Brian Dunn, a lecturer at Cornell University specialized in compensation studies, "no truly independent board would ever grant a package of this size to the CEO of a company that is clearly struggling."

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives chimed in: "The proxy and shareholder meeting combined with the current state of affairs at Tesla all sets up for more fireworks over the coming months."

Ives said in a note that Musk needs to address market speculation that the company is shelving plans for a mass-marketed EV at a lower price point -- a much-anticipated project often referred to as "Model 2."

"We believe no Model 2 rollout in the next 18 months would be a disaster gamble that would likely change the growth story of Tesla the next few years," Ives said.

Shares of Tesla closed down 1.06 percent.

Related Topics

Exchange Vote Company Vehicle Same Price Elon Musk January June 2018 Market All From Tesla Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

9 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

9 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

9 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

9 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

9 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

9 hours ago
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid ..

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

9 hours ago
 Action taken against price list violations in Khan ..

Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district

9 hours ago
 DC chairs review meeting of DEG

DC chairs review meeting of DEG

9 hours ago
 Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to ..

Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'

9 hours ago
 Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to cli ..

Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi

9 hours ago
 Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round

9 hours ago

More Stories From World