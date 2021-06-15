Texas Electric Grid Operator Sees High Number of Outages, Residents Urged to Save Power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is experiencing unusually high power outages at several of its plants early in the summer season, ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said in a press release.

"We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service," Rickerson said on Monday. "This is unusual for this early in the summer season."

The release said about 11,000 megawatts of power that is offline is due to forced outage for repairs and about 8,000 megawatts of power that is out comes from thermal power sources.

The number of outages in Texas is expected to decrease throughout the week, the release said.

The state power regulator is asking Texans to reduce as much electric use as possible until Friday, the release said.

ERCOT faced backlash in February when the state's electric grid went down for multiple days during a severe winter storm.