Texas Reports Single-Day Record 10,028 New Coronavirus Cases - Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Texas authorities have reported a single-day record of 10,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed.

The data released on Tuesday also showed the number of hospitalizations reached another all-time high at 9,286.

To date, Texas has had 210,585 novel coronavirus cases reported across the state and 2,715 virus-related deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas began to increase after Governor Greg Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let the previously-imposed stay-at-home orders expire on May 1.

On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order requiring state residents to wear a face coverings in public in an effort to try to slow the spread of the virus.

More Stories From World

