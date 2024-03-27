"The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon" Still Tops China's Box Office Chart
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" continued leading the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film raked in 5.35 million Yuan (about 754,095 U.S.
Dollars) on the day, bringing its total earnings to 613 million yuan during its 26-day theatrical run.
Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" came in second with a daily box office revenue of 5.09 million yuan.
It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed over 2.85 million yuan in ticket sales.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Tuesday totaled 24.02 million yuan.
Recent Stories
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
More Stories From World
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits 178 km WSW of Port Orford, Oregon -- USGS42 seconds ago
-
Lebanon media says 2 dead in fresh Israeli strikes on east10 minutes ago
-
Kenya wins Four Nations Football Tournament10 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe to monitor large gatherings during Easter break for cholera10 minutes ago
-
Australian Rules reviewing drug policy after cocaine claims11 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher11 minutes ago
-
To a greener future: Chinese giant play a leading role in new energy track21 minutes ago
-
Almost one child in six is cyberbullied: WHO Europe50 minutes ago
-
Presidents of Brazil, France announce green investment plan on Amazon visit50 minutes ago
-
Two deaths linked to Japan health supplement scare50 minutes ago
-
Lopez grapples with history in quest for fifth Olympic gold51 minutes ago
-
Major US bridge collapses after cargo ship plows into pylon1 hour ago