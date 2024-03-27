(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" continued leading the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film raked in 5.35 million Yuan (about 754,095 U.S.

Dollars) on the day, bringing its total earnings to 613 million yuan during its 26-day theatrical run.

Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" came in second with a daily box office revenue of 5.09 million yuan.

It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed over 2.85 million yuan in ticket sales.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Tuesday totaled 24.02 million yuan.