"The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon" Tops China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" topped the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film raked in 5.88 million Yuan (about 828,883 U.S.
Dollars) on the day, bringing its total earnings to 607 million yuan during its 25-day theatrical run.
Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" came in second with a daily box office revenue of 5.85 million yuan.
It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed 3 million yuan in ticket sales.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on Monday totaled 25.47 million yuan.
