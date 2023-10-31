Open Menu

Thousands Brave Cold, Rain To Welcome World Champion Springboks

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Thousands of South Africans braved cold, wet weather to greet the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks when they arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Many wore green and gold, the colours of the national team, as they filled every available space at OR Tambo airport to greet the record four-time world champions.

South Africa edged greatest rivals New Zealand 12-11 in a gripping final in Paris last Saturday to achieve back-to-back titles after also winning the 1995 and 2007 title deciders.

Supporters cheered in unison as captain Siya Kolisi emerged into the public area, waved at the crowd while holding the Webb Ellis Cup, and took selfies with jubilant supporters.

"Thank you to the people of South Africa. We have had a long and tough 20 weeks, but it was worth it," said Kolisi, a loose forward and the first black Test captain of the Springboks.

"This triumph has been six years in the planning.

Winning the World Cup in 2019 was an unexpected bonus as the ultimate goal was always to be champions in 2023."

Kolisi, 32, will soon join French Top 14 club Racing 92 on a three-year contract and he told reporters he would still be available for the Springboks if selected.

"It does not matter if I am the captain or a player. The coaches will decide that. I am but one of many leaders in this wonderful team."

Springbok captains have always been based in South Africa so that they can fulfil commercial and social obligations.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber, who is leaving the Springboks to join Irish outfit Leinster, said it was "an unbelievable privilege" to be in charge of the champions.

"I knew most of these players when they were naughty youngsters. Many are fathers now with children. South Africa should be so proud of them.

