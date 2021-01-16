UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Anti-maskers Rally In Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:29 PM

Thousands of anti-maskers rally in Vienna

Around 10,000 people rallied in the Austrian capital on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, calling on the government to resign, Austrian police said

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 10,000 people rallied in the Austrian capital on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, calling on the government to resign, Austrian police said.

With the Alpine country currently in its third lockdown since March in a bid to bring the pandemic under control, and with non-essential shops, concert halls and theatres, sports centres and schools all closed, the protesters' anger was directed at Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as at the media.

"The numbers of deaths we're being given, that's rubbish. I don't want to end up like China where you don't have any right to do anything," one woman who gave her first name as Gabi told AFP.

Brandishing banners proclaiming: "You're the disease. We're the cure" and waving Austrian flags, most of the demonstrators refused to wear masks or respect social distancing rules, including far-right politician and former deputy chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

A counter-demonstration organised by the far-left comprising a crowd of around 500, according to police estimates, also took place, denouncing "anti-mask lunacy".

Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million, has reported a total 7,053 deaths from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A panel of experts has recommended to Chancellor Kurz that the current restrictions should not be eased as planned on January 25, as the number of infections is showing no sign of slowing and the British variant of the virus continues to circulate.

The scientific advisers suggested making it mandatory to work from home and to extend the lockdown.

The government is scheduled to announce new measures on Sunday.

Related Topics

Protest Police Sports China Cure Alpine January March Women Sunday Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

45 minutes ago

Over 1 Million People Vaccinated in Germany - Robe ..

53 seconds ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

55 seconds ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

56 seconds ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

6 minutes ago

PTI delegation calls on CCPO Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.