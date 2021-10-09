UrduPoint.com

Thousands Protest In Rome Against Covid Health Pass

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass

Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Thousands of protesters including members of far-right groups demonstrated in central Rome on Saturday against the extension of the Covid-19 health pass system to all workplaces.

There were scuffles with police as the demonstrators took aim at the health pass, which has been a requirement to enter museums, sporting events and restaurants since August.

Retiree Maria Ballarin denounced "criminal and cowardly blackmail" by the Italian state.

By not making vaccinations compulsory but forcing workers to take them "it absolves itself of any responsibility for fatal or serious consequences, but indirectly obliges people to be vaccinated in order to be able to go to work", she said.

Under the health pass system, anyone entering these establishments must also provide a certificate of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test result.

Three weeks ago the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that the scheme would be extended to all places of work from October 15 and any employees refusing to comply would be threatened with suspension without pay.

The health pass system is already in place for all medical workers.

"We were both suspended two months ago," Cosimo, one of the protesters, told AFP. He and his wife Morena are both nurses.

The couple say they have immunity and allergy problems and were exempted from the vaccination requirement by their family doctor.

But both were suspended without pay.

Stefano, who came from Como in the north to join Saturday's protest, said he would take the test. "I have to pay to work it's absurd," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Immunity Threatened Doctor Wife Como Rome August October Criminals Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Virologist Says Coronavirus May Have Evolved in Ch ..

Virologist Says Coronavirus May Have Evolved in Chinese Miner Infected in 2012 - ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, at ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Turkmen President, attends signing of agreements, M ..

34 minutes ago
 EU External Action Service Addresses Mosque Attack ..

EU External Action Service Addresses Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan gover ..

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' Afghan government: Taliban FM

17 minutes ago
 1700 cases of dengue reported in three districts o ..

1700 cases of dengue reported in three districts of Balochistan: Dr. Khalid

17 minutes ago
 (MQM-P) to hold Shehri Huqooq rally in Hyderabad o ..

(MQM-P) to hold Shehri Huqooq rally in Hyderabad on October 10

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.